Battery safety standards in cordless power tools

The cordless tool industry has grown exponentially since the release of the Li-ion battery, mainly because of the vast improvement over the other battery types. Although there is a wide range of newly innovated batteries being offered, choosing the appropriate and high quality ones still remains a problem for many users. It is essential for customers to purchase authentic products from the most reliable brands in the market. These products provide optimal performance and higher productivity, and ensure labor safety.

Lithium-ion batteries shall be subjected to 8 tests including altitude simulation, thermal test, vibration, shock, external short circuit, impact, overcharge and forced discharge. Cells and batteries meet this requirement if there is no mass loss, no leakage, no venting, no disassembly, no rupture and no fire and if they still maintain at least 90% capacity after completing these tests*. Usage of batteries with low quality and without professional testing shall not only result in the reduction of productivity but also in the extra maintenance and replacement cost of components, even fire and explosion.

With extensive experience in the industry, Bosch has launched a range of batteries with voltage levels from 12V – 18V – 36V to meet all working requirements of professional contractors. Bosch batteries used for cordless tools have been successfully tested and have complied with all the requirements mentioned above. (See more at: https://bit.ly/3adgxKh). In addition to quality assurance, Bosch also develops user-protection features in their battery products: “Electronic Cell Protection” and “COOLPACK”. These innovative technologies ensure not only a long battery life but also longer operating time and more efficient working shift.

See more about Bosch batteries’ information at https://bit.ly/2teffhH (*UN Model Regulations, Manual of Tests and Criteria, Part III, subjection 38.3)

