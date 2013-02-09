Ba Na Hill finishes world’s longest cable car route

The Ba Na Hills Mountain Resort in the central city of Da Nang will put into operation its third cable car route after one year of construction on March 29.

The Sun Group’s marketing officer, Nguyen Thi Kim Oanh, told the English-language daily Viet Nam News that the new cable car route has four Guinness World records to its credit.

It is the longest one line car cable in the world (5,771.61m); the highest difference height between departure and destination (1,368.93m); the longest non-stop cable (11,585m); and the world heaviest cable rolls (141.24 tonnes).

The cable car way, with a total investment capital of 39 million USD, will be able to carry 1,500 passengers for an hour.

It means that visitors will take only 17 minutes to reach to the top of the mountain at 1,500m above the sea level.

In 2009, Ba Na Hills opened the first cable car route, setting two world records – the longest and highest non-stop cable car system.

Last year, the Vietnam Tourism Stock Company (Vitours) began operating a bus route to shuttle tourists to the resort from downtown Da Nang and back between 7am and 6pm daily. A return ticket costs 110,000 VND (5.20 USD).

