ASEAN remains one of strategic priorities in VN’s foreign policy

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (right) and Justin Wood, Head of the Regional Agenda, Asia-Pacific; Member of the Executive Committee of the World Economic Forum. Photo: VGP

The Deputy PM stressed the point while delivering his remarks at the ASEAN Strategic Outlook session of the ongoing 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 21.

Binh said the theme of the ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 is “Cohesive and Responsive”, which reflects the common interests of the member countries in building a strong ASEAN Community amid fast and profound changes of the global landscape.

Cohesive reflects the need to enhance ASEAN unity and solidarity, economic integration, ASEAN awareness and identity, and work toward a “people-centered” community.

Meanwhile, Responsive underlines the importance of promoting ASEAN pro-activeness, creativity and capacity in response to opportunities and challenges brought about by rapid changes in regional and global landscape.

This year’s theme follows ASEAN’s goals enshrined in the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and builds upon the themes and priorities set by previous chairs.

Under the theme, Viet Nam figured out key priorities, including strengthening the bloc’s unity and solidarity, reinforcing ASEAN centrality and promoting its active contribution to regional peace and stability amid strategic complexities; intensifying ASEAN’s economic integration and connecvitity; promoting ASEAN identity and awareness about the ASEAN Community among the people; enhancing ASEAN’s global partnership for peace, stability and sustainable development; and increasing ASEAN’s institutional capacity and effectiveness.

Assuming the double role as ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Viet Nam vows to foster cooperation between ASEAN and the United Nations in order to make positive contribution to peace and security in the region and the world, according to Deputy PM Binh.

Viet Nam will also strive to promote the voice of ASEAN in other major multilateral forums to uphold the multilateralism and international cooperation in global matters, Binh added.

As an ASEAN member, Viet Nam has maintained the annual GDP growth rate of above 6% over the last two decades.

Last year, the economy expanded 7.02%, becoming one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region.