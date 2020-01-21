An art program in praise of border troops
The program from February 25 to March 6 was held by a cultural dissemination team of the Tay Ninh provincial Border Guard Command, in association with mobile dissemination teams under the provincial Cultural Center.
Taking place in nine communes of the Tay Ninh province’s border areas and Mobile Training Battalion under the provincial Border Guard Command, the program features various artistic performances such as singing, dancing, magic games…, praising the Party, President Ho Chi Minh, the traditions of the Vietnam People’s Army and border troops in protecting and building the country.
Translated by Thuy Duong
- Turkey says Kurdish YPG still in Syria border area as deadline looms
- Russia says Kurdish fighters have left Syrian border area as deadline expires
- Russia tells Turkey Kurdish fighters have left NE Syrian border area: Erdogan
- Fight against drug crimes on Vietnam-China border proves fruitful
- Northern border defence war recalled at Ha Giang seminar
- What Weather Is in Store for the United States This Coming Spring
- Trump Offers DACA Relief, TPS Extension for $5.7 Billion Border ‘Wall’
- Closed, confrontational border could become hotbed of terrorism, war: China
- Militia Caravan Heads to the Border, But Locals Don’t Want Them There
- Spring Statement 2019 full text of Philip Hammond's speech