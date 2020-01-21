An art program in praise of border troops

The program from February 25 to March 6 was held by a cultural dissemination team of the Tay Ninh provincial Border Guard Command, in association with mobile dissemination teams under the provincial Cultural Center.

Taking place in nine communes of the Tay Ninh province’s border areas and Mobile Training Battalion under the provincial Border Guard Command, the program features various artistic performances such as singing, dancing, magic games…, praising the Party, President Ho Chi Minh, the traditions of the Vietnam People’s Army and border troops in protecting and building the country.

Translated by Thuy Duong