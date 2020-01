Artist group holds rat-themed exhibition in Hanoi

The Saigon Times Daily

A painting of a rat couple by painter Do Dung, which is being displayed at G39 group’s exhibition – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

HCMC – Artists from G39 group are presenting their rat-themed artworks at an exhibition in Hanoi to ring in the Year of the Rat.

The paintings and sculptures on display come with media such as canvas, do paper, colored powder, Bat Trang ceramics and Huong Canh pottery, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

Over the past decade, the G39 artist group has organized an annual exhibition inspired by the zodiac animal of year.

“The artworks present characteristics of the zodiac animals, making them soulful by putting them in different contexts. While Do Dung draws a couple of rats in colorful costumes as festival goers, Nguyen Hong Quang creates a sculpture of a computer mouse from Huong Canh pottery,” said Le Thiet Cuong, co-founder of the group.

The exhibition runs until January 30 at Bar +84, 23 Ngo Van So Street.

Below are some artworks on display at the exhibition.