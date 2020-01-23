Annual Tết ‘flower road’ opens in HCM City

The annual Flower Road is officially opened on Wednesday evening to celebrate Vietnamese Lunar New Year, Tết. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

HCM CITY— The Nguyễn Huệ ‘Flower Road’ has opened to public in HCM City with thousands of visitors in attendance, welcoming the biggest festival of the year, the Lunar New Year or Tết in Vietnamese.

The colourful floral and other decorations and displays stretch for 700m from the fountain on Nguyễn Huệ Street to almost the Saigon River.

“This year’s ‘flower road’ is not only an opportunity to display flowers from all over the country, but also to demonstrate the creativity, effort, innovation, usage of technology and the talent of designers, architects, artisans, farmers, and workers,” Lê Thanh Liêm, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee told the opening ceremony.

To mark the Year of the Rat, which begins on Saturday, the entrance to the street is decorated with 1.5 – 3m tall statues of a rat family inspired by the famous Đông Hồ folk painting, ‘Rats’ Wedding’.

There are nearly 130 rat statues in unique designs and a variety of poses.

The event will go on for a week.

The concept of decorating the street with flowers was first thought up in 2002, and it has since become one of the biggest annual events in Việt Nam’s southern metropolis, marking the coming of Tết, the Lunar New Year.

It is designed and executed every year by Saigontourist Group, city agencies and businesses working hand in hand. — VNS

City officials visit the Nguyễn Huệ ‘Flower Road’. – VNS Photo Việt Dũng

The entrance to the street is decorated with 1.5 – 3m tall statues of a rat family inspired by the famous Đông Hồ folk painting, ‘Rats’ Wedding’. Photo zing.vn

To mark the Year of the Rat, nearly 130 rat statues in unique designs and a variety of poses are display along the Flower Road. Photo tuoitre.vn