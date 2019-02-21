Amazon to support Vietnam enterprises in e commerce

Through the workshop, Amazon Global Selling will help Vietnamese enterprises develop their online storefronts for the world’s largest online retail system. – Photo moit.gov.vn

The event, organised by the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in co-operation with Amazon Global Selling, aims to help Vietnam’s businesses boost exports via the e-commerce channel.

At the conference, Amazon Global Selling leaders as well as suppliers’ representatives will offer guidance to help Vietnamese enterprises register and build their online stores on Amazon.com, complete customs procedures for import and export activities and ship their products. The programme will also help Vietnam’s firms study the US market to develop their products and brands through Amazon’s e-commerce system.

MoIT and Amazon Global Selling will also select 100 businesses in targeted industries which offer products that meet Amazon’s criteria to be part of the pilot project and bring their goods to the world’s largest online retail system.

Through this programme, Vietnamese enterprises will have the opportunity to reach more than 300 million customers around the world, opening up great export opportunities for products like crafts, textiles, leather shoes and consumer products, according to MoIT.