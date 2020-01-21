A tradition of giving, rooted in local culture

SABECO’s CSR programs continue to bring joy to people at Tet and beyond

Tet or the Lunar New Year is one of, if not the most anticipated holidays in Viet Nam. This period is marked by traditions that are very much rooted in Vietnamese culture – the homecoming of people to their hometowns to be with family and loved ones, vivid decorations of red and gold to symbolize and attract prosperity and good luck, giving away lucky money to children and elderly people, and the preparation of the special Tet holiday food banh chung. Indeed, the season of Tet brings people together, all looking forward to a brighter future ahead.

Parties and celebrations are everywhere during Tet, with food overflowing to be shared by all. SABECO, whose refreshing beverages have always been a staple in these Tet gatherings, has also established its own tradition during this holiday with programs aimed to share love and blessings among Vietnamese people during this special time.

One of these programs is the ‘Coming Home for Tet’, a heartwarming initiative wherein SABECO gives away 2,000 airline and bus tickets to its exemplary workers in the export processing zones and industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong. Additionally, SABECO also organizes a farewell ceremony for its employees coming home for Tet – truly another way for SABECO to share its appreciation for the people and well-wishes for the holiday.

Through the program, SABECO wants to inspire employees with positiveness, passion and determination at work and in turn, achieve remarkable results that bring pride to their family, contribute to the development of their company, as well as for the country.

The Coming Home For Tet program is also a corporate social responsibility initiative that SABECO dedicates to promoting the cultural values of the Vietnamese people – the reunion and togetherness in the traditional New Year.

SABECO gives 2,000 tickets for laborers “Coming home for Tet”

For this year, the program has attracted so much interest in the activity ‘The Epic Song for Coming Home’. This special activity encourages people to share inspirational stories on the SABECO Facebook page and website, with the chance to win one of the 100 airline and bus tickets to be given away for the most heartwarming stories

Another exciting program from SABECO that demonstrates the company’s respect for Vietnamese traditions is ‘Tet Gan Ket’. From 27 December 2019 to 20 January 2020, SABECO has been giving away up to 6,000 gifts to disadvantaged households in 63 communes and soldiers of border guard stations in Dak Lak, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Soc Trang and Tien Giang provinces. The program is being implemented in coordination with the local Youth Union and the Central Committee the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Soc Trang province.

SABECO representative gives Tet gifts to 2,300 households in Dak Lak Province

Gifts in lieu of New Year greetings are spread to 6,000 households in all regions of the country by SABECO

“While we are focusing on doing well with our business, we never forget to do good things to contribute back to the society,” said Bennett Neo, General Director of SABECO. “The ‘Tet Gan Ket’ is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility Program, which touches on our two key objectives: Culture and Country. Through this program, SABECO aims to bring joyfulness whilst spreading the messages of reunion and togetherness in the traditional New Year. At the same time, the program reflects the strong commitment of SABECO and Bia Saigon – the Pride of Vietnam – to contribute to the national and local development.”

As a company with a 144-year history in Viet Nam, SABECO remains committed to continuing to invest in the market as well as contributing to the growth of Vietnam’s economy and social development. For SABECO, it will always continue to be and contribute to the pride of Viet Nam.