A peaceful Hanoi on first day of lunar New Year

Unlike ordinary days, Hanoi turns tranquil on the first day of the lunar Year of Rat.

There is a light chill to the air as rain drizzles down in the early morning of the first day of the Lunar New Year. A street in Cau Giay district at 7am is quiet and deserted.

There is no vehicle on Mai Dich overpass at 7am on January 25

No one can be seen on Pham Hung street

On Tran Duy Hung street at 8am on the first day of the Lunar New Year

On Ton Duc Thang street

On Phung Hung street

There’s no noisy scene of trade on Hang Ngang street

On Thanh Nien street

A group of foreign tourists walk on Hang Bong street

In front of Dong Xuan market

Around Ho Guom (Sword Lake)

On the banks of Ho Tay (West Lake)

VOV