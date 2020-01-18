Photo: PCWorld.

An Information Technology Human Resource Fair hosted by Quang Trung Software Park Development Company and NIIT Institute on March 16 drew the presence of over 2,500 university and college students.

More than 8,000 job application forms were distributed, 3,000 of which were submitted to the organisation board who will pass them on to companies such as FPT, Global Cybersoft and TMA.

The event also saw seminars on IT and job application and interview skills.

On this occasion, Quang Trung Company introduced a software project for IT businesses and training courses for 20 software-related businesses.

Source: TT

Translated by Hoang Anh