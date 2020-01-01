Weightlifter Le Van Cong. Photo: dantri.com.vn

In the men’s 49kg category, Le Van Cong secured his best score at the third lifting with 181kg, surpassing all rivals and breaking his own record (178kg) set at the previous games.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 54kg, weightlifter Nguyen Binh An won after a lift of 181 kg, compared to the category’s last record of 175kg.

To date, the Vietnam delegation has bagged six gold medals, four of which came from swimming.

The ASEAN Para Games is a biannual multi-sport event held after every Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) for ASEAN athletes with physical disabilities.

The ninth Games, which will last until September 23, are participated in by the countries located in Southeast Asia, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Vietnamese players vie for medals in eight events, including swimming, track-and-field, weightlifting, chess, badminton, boccia, football for the visually-impaired and table tennis.

Source: VNA