20-year anniversary of Cisco Vietnam: long journey with massive achievements

Cisco Vietnam is looking back on a series of milestones in helping build out Vietnam’s ICT industry

It has been 20 years since Cisco opened its very first office in Hanoi, doubling down on its presence and operations in the country since 1990. Throughout such a long journey, Cisco Systems Vietnam (Cisco Vietnam) has grown into a business that not only provides high-value products and services but also plays an active and positive role in the country under the vision “change the way people live, play and learn”.

Cisco Vietnam’s journey went from building infrastructure to training and educating human resources and then to accompanying enterprises to apply IT into their business operations.

First of all, the company was involved in making the internet work in Vietnam since its very first days in the 1990s. Besides, in 2001, Cisco Networking Academy was established offering an IT skills and career-building programme for learning institutions and individuals worldwide. Courses are designed to be taken at participants’ own pace, at any point in their career journey. More than 6 million people have joined Networking Academy and become a force for change in the global economy.

In order to show its long-term investment commitment in Vietnam, in 2004, Cisco switched into the 100 per cent foreign-invested enterprise (FIE) model, and in 2017, the company reported a revenue of $100 million for the first time.

Cisco Vietnam has conducted multiple activities to support 5G transformation/development. The overall potential of 5G rollout in the ASEAN is substantial, and to exploit the full potential, each country needs to address its own challenges. In Vietnam’s case, the rollout of 5G services will require substantial investments in technology to modernise underlying networks. Accordingly, the company focuses on the creativity and development of its products and services so that they may benefit partners in the most efficient ways. These partners will be startup enterprises, as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies. Cisco collaborates closely with the Vietnamese government or government agencies to work on building essential regulations helping 5G rollout in Vietnam. Besides, the company implements many activities for different partners. With a network of more than 500 partners, Cisco Networking Academy’s well-organised workshops on a monthly and quarterly basis are among Cisco’s focus to make meaningful contributions and generate value to Vietnam.

“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we look forward to continuing to contribute to Vietnam and maintain our partnership with the government, businesses, and citizens in a shared future. Cisco is performing effectively as global technology leader in Vietnam and I am confident that it will continue to make a meaningful contribution to the country’s ICT development for many years to come,” Luong Thi Le Thuy, managing director of Cisco in Vietnam.

Accompanying Vietnam’s digital transformation

According to forecasts by Cisco, digital transformation and the application of new technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution into business and production are a hot topic and Vietnamese companies are aware that the advent of Industry 4.0 will negate certain advantages in the coming years. It has been so great that a certain number of Vietnamese enterprises have perceived that the rollout of 5G services will play a key role in accelerating the digitalisation of businesses and bring substantial benefits.

Besides, telecom operators are likely to continue to invest in upgrading their 4G networks and build 5G capabilities in a phased manner to help the operators manage their capex and ROI in a sustainable manner. Thus, Cisco is also committed to bringing the benefits of responsible, ethical, and long-term foreign investment. The company continues seeking to play an active and positive role in the country under the vision “change the way people live, play and learn”, especially in the ICT industry.

“We bring our newest offerings with the aim of helping the Vietnamese government and companies carry out their digital transformation successfully. Our technologies can be categorised into four areas. First is digital network architecture, which allows companies to innovate faster and simplify their operations, while decreasing risks. Second are solutions in terms of data centres, cloud, and analytics. Third are collaborative solutions that allow companies to change the way they operate and exchange information. Fourth are security solutions that protect companies in the digital environment,” Thuy said.

In order to realise its commitments, Cisco introduced a series of innovations, including Cisco Silicon OneTM, the industry’s only networking silicon architecture of its kind; released the new Cisco 8000 Series, the world’s most powerful carrier-class routers built on the new silicon; and announced new purchasing options that enable customers to consume the company’s technology through disaggregated business models.

“Innovation requires focused investment, the right team, and a culture that values imagination,” said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. “We are dedicated to transforming the industry to build a new internet for the 5G era. Our latest solutions in silicon, optics, and software represent the continued innovation we’re driving that helps our customers stay ahead of the curve and create new, ground-breaking experiences for their customers and end users for decades to come.”

However, to live up to the full potential, Vietnam will need to address major challenges. This will require a co-ordinated effort from all stakeholders – regulators, operators, and enterprises. Given the ecosystem challenges and the large value at stake, regulators will play a central role. Among the key issues that regulators would need to take the lead on are: ensuring near-term spectrum availability, fostering infrastructure sharing, and nurturing the development of national cybersecurity capabilities across the region.