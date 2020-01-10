10 major corruption cases to be tried this year

The Saigon Times Daily

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chairs a meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption on January 15 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption has asked the competent agencies to proceed with first-instance hearings this year for 10 serious corruption cases that have provoked extreme public concern.

These cases involved Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation; Hai Thanh Company under the Ministry of National Defense; the headquarters of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam and its Ha Thanh and Ha Tinh branches; Petrochemical and Bio-fuel JSC in the northern province of Phu Tho; Yen Khanh Trade Production and Service Company; Saigon Agriculture Incorporated; and Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Bank.

In addition, investigations must be expedited in a case involving land lots at 8-12 Le Duan Street in HCMC’s District 1 and others involving violations of construction and investment regulations at projects to expand production at Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Corporation and to build Danang-Quang Ngai Expressway.

On January 15, the committee held a meeting to review its performance last year and discuss its plans for this year, chaired by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, the local media reported.

Speaking at the meeting, Trong noted that since last year, the anticorruption fight has made strong advances and seen many achievements. Corruption has been gradually curbed and is on a downward trend.

Since the 12th National Party Congress, more than 90 officials under the management of the Party Central Committee, including 21 members and former members of the Committee, and 22 officers of general ranks in the armed forces have been disciplined.

The investigation and handling of corruption and economic cases have become more effective, imposing strict penalties on violators and reclaiming more than VND35 trillion. As for cases under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption, the committee has seized and frozen bank accounts and blocked transactions valued at nearly VND24 trillion.

As for key missions for 2020, Trong asked for the enhancement of inspections, investigations and audits of sensitive sectors. Corrupt officials must be strictly punished.

He also asked for the elimination of errors, breakthroughs in the fight against corruption in localities and agencies and the prevention of harassment of local residents and enterprises by officials.