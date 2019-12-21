Zuellig Pharma supports Việt Nam’s healthcare access with innovative packaging solution

eZCooler boxes were handed to representatives from the provinces. — Photo courtesy of Zuellig Pharma

HẢI DƯƠNG — Zuellig Pharma, the National Institute for Control of Vaccines and Biologicals (NICVB) and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) on Friday presented more than 600 eZCooler boxes to health service of six northern provinces.

Recipients included Hải Dương, Bắc Ninh, Sơn La, Yên Bái, Hà Giang and Quảng Ninh.

eZCooler is Zuellig Pharma’s innovative temperature-controlled packaging solution that ensures the integrity of temperature-sensitive products to the last mile of transportation. The boxes have three different capacities, from 8 litres to 96 litres.

The event is the next step in the Ministry of Health’s project to expand access to vaccines in Việt Nam from 2018-20.

“By providing eZCoolers, we are supporting the Việt Nam’s Expanded Program on Immunisation as the solution helps to deliver vaccines to areas that are geographically difficult to reach and ensures the integrity of the vaccines during transportation,” said Dr. Marc Franck, Chief Executive of Zuellig Pharma Vietnam.

In order to equip more than 200 local healthcare professionals across the six provinces with knowledge on how to use the eZCooler effectively, experts from the Ministry of Health, NICVB, NIHE and Zuellig Pharma conducted on-site trainings in the first two weeks of December.

Zuellig Pharma is one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia with US$13 billion business with over 13,000 employees. — VNS