Winners of cultural heritage photo awards honored in Hanoi The Saigon Times Daily Monday, Dec 23, 2019,17:22 (GMT+7) Winners of cultural heritage photo awards honored in Hanoi The Saigon Times Daily Winners of the photo collection category receive the Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards – PHOTOS: VNA HCMC – Winners of the Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards 2019 were honored at a ceremony in Hanoi last week. With the theme of "Heritage Journey 2019", the awards created a playground for photographers at home and abroad to introduce their works to the public, promoting the unique features of Vietnam's cultural heritage. Between March and August, the organizers received more than 3,000 entries. They selected and presented a total of 16 prizes to outstanding works, according to the Vietnam News Agency. In the photo collection category, the special prize went to a set titled "The ethnic diversity of northern Vietnam" by Alden Anderson, an American living in Vietnam, while the "Tau Sai festival of Dao ethnic community with painted heads" by Thanh The Vinh took the first prize. A photo named "New day in Tuyen Lam Lake" by Nguyen Tac Tuan won the special prize in the cover photo category, while "Long Bien Bridge" by Tuan Dao…

