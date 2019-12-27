What’s in store for Vietnam stock market?

Le Hong Lien, head at Institutional Research at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Limited

The Saigon Times: Vietnam’s stock market is in a roller coaster situation now but what can we expect early next year?

– Le Hong Lien: The year of 2019 was indeed disappointing, with the VN-Index moving in a narrow range of 880 and 1,025. But the macroeconomic picture is robust, including but not limited to high GDP growth, strengthened banking sector with 18 banks complying with Basel II, record trade surplus, narrowed fiscal deficit and lowered public debt, robust retail sales. As a result, we expect positive market gains for the beginning of 2020.

And for the whole year of 2020?

– Forecasting the Index has proven to be a challenge for all market players including us. Having said that, we lean towards the scenario that the VN-Index would have a stronger gain in 2020 than in 2019.

How about blue chips such as VJC, VNM, VCB…?

– To set the background, up to date the 7.4% gain of the VN-Index in 2019 has been largely attributable to VCB which rose 68%, VIC 21%, BID 34%, VHM 15%, GAS 16%, VRE 22%, FPT 53%, VJC 21% and MWG 30%. On the opposite side the VN-Index performance in 2019 has been dragged down by MSN which plunged 30%, SAB 12%, BVH 20%, TCB 11% and ROS 39%.

For 2020, since we are broadly positive about Vietnam’s market against the important backdrop of the banking sector being strengthened with necessary regulations to ensure long-term sector sustainability, we think bank stocks may outperform the VN-Index. So Vietcombank would still be the best proxy in the sector.

For Vinamilk, we observed that many investors have been more comfortable with the return to growth of the dairy industry in general, as well as the continued market share gain by the company. Vinamilk is still an outstanding consumer name not just in Vietnam but also in the region in terms of investability (for investors) as well as unrivalled market share (over 60%), and superior returns (margins and ROE), which provide compelling downside protection at the current price level.

Divestments [by the SCIC] could be also a catalyst for VNM in 2020.

For Vietjet (VJC) the company share price performed well in 2019 but we fear that fierce competition in the aviation industry will hit the bottom line from 2020 onwards despite its strong leadership capabilities.

Will the benchmark VN-Index edge higher in 2020? Say, 1,500 points?

– I think 1,500 is too aggressive.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged an acceleration of SOE equitization. Do you see any new good stocks emerging?

– The current administration has created a more accommodative business environment for the private sector to grow and play a larger role. However, we don’t see yet significant developments in SOE equitization.

Overall, what would be good investment tactics for individual investors in the year to come?

– If we look at drivers and laggards of the VN-Index in 2019, trading in and out may not be a wise approach for individual investors. All the top 10 outperformers are large caps which have consistently proven their market leadership. MKE estimates that valuations of key blue-chips are mostly still 20% discount to regional peers, many of whom don’t have their market leading positions as they enjoy in Vietnam, and approximately 10% discount to their own 5-year mean.

But for foreign investors, some say that it’s difficult to invest in Vietnamese stocks. What’s your opinion?

– It is not completely easy or straightforward but it is not new. Accessibility has been improved over the years, not just to the extend expected by foreign investors.

Can Vietnam gets upgraded by the global provider of benchmarks, analytics and data solutions FTSE Russell to a second-tier emerging market during the year of 2020?

– With recent developments and progress perhaps not. Launch(es) of ETF(s) on full room and nearly full room stocks may help to address some of the remaining requests by FTSE Russell. However, bold market initiatives and solutions to remove clashes between the revised securities law and the revised enterprises law could be “catalysts”.

How about the real impact of the trade war truce between the U.S. and China, if any, on the stock market in Vietnam?

– In short, we continue to think that Vietnam should stand to benefit in the mid to long-run if the country can further enhance its competitiveness in terms of overall lower costs for goods and services produced here. For 2020 factors impacting the Vietnam market would be more domestically driven, especially sentiment and money flow.

ADB has predicted 6.7% GDP growth for Vietnam in 2020 while Vietnam’s target is 6.8%. What is your prediction?

– MKE forecasts 7.0% in 2019 and 6.6% for now in 2020 and 2021 as Vietnam shifts towards more sustainable growth near its long-run potential and manage overheating risks.

Reported by Ngoc Tran