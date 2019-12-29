VietMaz

Update Latest News from Vietnam

You are here: Home / Wedding for 50 disabled couples held at HCMC pagoda

Wedding for 50 disabled couples held at HCMC pagoda

by english.thesaigontimes.vn

Community
Wedding for 50 disabled couples held at HCMC pagoda
The Saigon Times Daily
Sunday,  Dec 29, 2019,11:10 (GMT+7)

Wedding for 50 disabled couples held at HCMC pagoda

The Saigon Times Daily

A couple is seen at the event – PHOTO: COURTESY OF BUDDHISM TODAY FUND

HCMC – Giac Ngo Pagoda in District 10, HCMC and its Buddhism Today Fund organized a wedding for 50 couples who are people with disabilities at the pagoda on December 27.

This was the second time the pagoda had held a group wedding for underprivileged people with disabilities from southern cities and provinces, with a total cost of nearly VND1 billion (over US$43,000), according to the Vietnam News Agency.

Some of the couples have already had a marriage certificate, lived under one roof, or even had children. But due to financial hardship, they hadn’t organized a wedding ceremony.

Venerable Thich Nhat Tu, head monk of the pagoda and founder of the Buddhism Today Fund, said each couple received a pair of wedding rings, two wedding ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional dress), make-up, a table of vegetarian food, wedding photos, flowers, and hairdressing among other services, and VND10 million in cash.

Le Van Suon and Doan Thi Bich Ngoc, a couple from Dong Thap Province, said although they already have a daughter, a wedding was what they had been wishing for in nine years.

“Thinking of putting on the groom ao dai made me unable to sleep during two days before the wedding. I hope more needy couples with disabilities like us will have a wedding. This event will be an unforgettable moment in life for me and my wife,” Suon said.
Share with your friends:         