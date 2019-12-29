Wedding for 50 disabled couples held at HCMC pagoda

The Saigon Times Daily

A couple is seen at the event – PHOTO: COURTESY OF BUDDHISM TODAY FUND

HCMC – Giac Ngo Pagoda in District 10, HCMC and its Buddhism Today Fund organized a wedding for 50 couples who are people with disabilities at the pagoda on December 27.

This was the second time the pagoda had held a group wedding for underprivileged people with disabilities from southern cities and provinces, with a total cost of nearly VND1 billion (over US$43,000), according to the Vietnam News Agency.

Some of the couples have already had a marriage certificate, lived under one roof, or even had children. But due to financial hardship, they hadn’t organized a wedding ceremony.

Venerable Thich Nhat Tu, head monk of the pagoda and founder of the Buddhism Today Fund, said each couple received a pair of wedding rings, two wedding ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional dress), make-up, a table of vegetarian food, wedding photos, flowers, and hairdressing among other services, and VND10 million in cash.

Le Van Suon and Doan Thi Bich Ngoc, a couple from Dong Thap Province, said although they already have a daughter, a wedding was what they had been wishing for in nine years.

“Thinking of putting on the groom ao dai made me unable to sleep during two days before the wedding. I hope more needy couples with disabilities like us will have a wedding. This event will be an unforgettable moment in life for me and my wife,” Suon said.