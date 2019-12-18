WB, GIF help Vietnam mobilize private funding for solar auction program

By Thanh Thom

A technician cleans solar panels. The World Bank and the Global Infrastructure Facility will help Vietnam mobilize private investment for a pilot solar auction program – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The governing council of the Global Infrastructure Facility (GIF) approved US$1.5 million in funding to support the World Bank’s work with the Vietnamese Government on a pilot solar auction program.

The GIF, in collaboration with the World Bank’s Energy Global Practice, will help the Government design and structure the auction program to transition from a feed-in tariff regime to a sustainable competitive auction scheme for solar generation.

The program will help address Vietnam’s increased demand for energy and promote inclusive growth by strengthening the supporting environment for the private sector.

“We are working closely with the Government to bring more private resources to the energy sector where the needs are huge and urgent,” remarked Ousmane Dione, World Bank country director for Vietnam, in a statement.

He added that GIF’s support comes at a critical time to help the country overcome many of the remaining obstacles to further develop solar power, including financing and risk allocation.

The solar competitive bidding program, run by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, is part of the Government’s broader efforts to accelerate investment in energy efficiency and renewable energy to increase the country’s diversification of electricity generation and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The country aims to bring 12 gigawatts of solar energy onto the grid by 2030.

“This would be the first solar auction program to be implemented in Vietnam, which would have large scale replicability. We are pleased to support the Government of Vietnam as they mobilize private financing through standardized, transparent and programmatic approaches,” noted Jason Lu, head of the GIF.

While Vietnam’s economic outlook remains robust, with a forecast of 6.5% growth in 2020 and 2021, it faces many challenges in meeting its infrastructure needs, particularly in the energy sector, which faces growing demand.

Vietnam is actively seeking to attract private investment and use more public-private partnerships in the energy sector but needs to adapt its current framework to enable the competitive selection of independent power producers and minimize the cost of solar generation.

With the support of the World Bank and the GIF, the Government is developing competitive bidding schemes to deploy utility-scale solar photovoltaic power.

The GIF provides end-to-end transaction advisory services to governments in developing countries to build pipelines of bankable, sustainable infrastructure programs and projects that are attractive to private investors.

As a global collaboration platform, the GIF connects governments, multilateral development banks, private sector investors and financiers and other infrastructure stakeholders to deliver climate-smart and trade-enabling infrastructure in developing countries.

The GIF is supported by the governments of Australia, Canada, China, Japan and Singapore, as well as the World Bank.