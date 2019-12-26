Vsmart tests Vmessage and Vcall instant messaging features

Vsmart tests Vmessage and Vcall, a service similar to iMessage and FaceTime

Netizens aired the information about Vmessage a month ago as the upgrade of VOS 2.5 Beta for Vsmart Live appeared. Then, Vsmart introduced an upgraded version of Vsmart Live, with the added Vmessage feature.

To use Vmessage/Vcall, in addition to the latest software update, users also need a VinID account and a Wi-Fi connection or mobile network, similar to iMessage or FaceTime.

Besides sending text messages, Vmessage also supports sending photos, videos, location, contacts, and voice messages. Users can also delete the texts sent.

Meanwhile, Vcall allows voice calls and video calls, just like FaceTime.

Users are advised that the Vmessage and Vcall software for Vsmart Live are still the beta versionand official launch is still a time away.

Along with Vmessage, the latest upgrade for Vsmart Live also added features like game mode, themes, and something called a “private mode”.

VinSmart has recently announced a co-operation agreement with Google to develop smart TVs under the Vsmart brand with Google features.

Along with that, the images of Vsmart smart home devices have been shared on a Facebook group, including a smart switch and a hub connecting smart home devices, as well as a screen showing temperature and humidity levels. The devices seem to be in a completed form, ready for the market.