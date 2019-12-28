(Photo for illustration only)

VND 260 billion has been approved by the government to purchase rice for the national reserve. The money will be taken from the central back-up budget 2008 and handed over to the Finance Ministry.

The Finance Ministry was asked to save expenses on materials, rescue and aid equipment which was due for 2007-2008 and use the money collected from the sale of reserved commodities in 2007 to purchase rice for the national reserve 2008.

At present, rice in storage of businesses is said to be abundant. Nearly 300,000 tonnes of rice are being stored by the Northern Food General Company (NFGC).

NFGC has pledged to sustain the rice price in the market until the end of the winter-spring crop in the north and northern centre in June.

Source: Vnexpress

Translated by Hoang Anh