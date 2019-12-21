VN-Index expected to rise slightly next week

The Saigon Times Daily

HCMC – Having advanced for two sessions running this week, the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange is likely to rise further next week as a technical recovery is expected after previous heavy losses.

BIDV Securities Company in a report said the stock market has reached its short-term balance at 950 points, so the main index may advance slightly in the near term before a new trend is established.

However, according to Thanh Cong Securities Company, despite the two rising sessions, investors are mainly cautious and that may prevent the VN-Index from staging a strong rally.

The VN-Index would continue swinging in the remaining days of the year from 950 points to 960 points. Companies such as banks, retailers and real estate firms would be attractive as they are about to announce full-year earnings and hint at next year’s business plans, the brokerage firm said.

For the oil and gas sector, many enterprises have become appealing in recent time due to much supporting news, in which PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (GAS) has estimated that its full-year revenue and pre-tax profit will beat the year’s targets by 20% and 46%, at VND76.5 trillion and VND14 trillion, respectively.

Higher oil prices have also bolstered investors’ confidence in oil and gas enterprises, especially members of the State-owned conglomerate PetroVietnam. However, the market condition is still negative as some investors want to lock in profits ahead of the year-end period.

On Friday, domestic stocks advanced despite efforts by foreign investment funds to offload local assets. The benchmark VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange rose 0.44% to close at 956.41.

The VN-Index increased by 0.55% over the past two sessions, but still ended up losing 1% for the week.

According to securities enterprises, investors were still cautious during the week and growth depended on company news more than the quality of the market. Across the HCMC bourse, 193 stocks increased while 132 stocks declined and 59 stocks were unchanged on Friday.

Therefore, highly-cautious investors are advised to stay on the sidelines next week while risk-appetite players may seek firms with good earnings outlooks for 2019.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index went up 0.41% to end at 102.42. The northern market index increased by 0.6% in the last two sessions of the week, but it lost a total 0.5% this week.