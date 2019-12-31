Vinpearl Air seeks PM’s approval

Aircraft are parked at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Vinpearl Air plans to park its two planes overnight at the airport during its first year of operations – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Planning and Investment has petitioned the prime minister to consider the establishment plan of local carrier Vinpearl Air, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s major conglomerate Vingroup, aiming to offer various air services to passengers.

The carrier is expected to complete essential procedures for its maiden flight in July 2020, reported the local media.

In its first year of operations, Vinpearl Air will operate six short- and medium-haul aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and A321, with the number of seats ranging from 150 to 220.

Apart from these narrow-body aircraft, Vinpearl Air will also offer air services on wide-body planes including the Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A350-900, which can accommodate 280-350 passengers.

Besides this, it will put into service an average of six planes per year, and its fleet is projected to reach 30 by 2024.

Vingroup’s project to set up this carrier requires VND4.7 trillion in investment. Of this, the project owner will contribute VND1.3 trillion, accounting for 27.6% of the investment. The remaining VND3.4 trillion will come from other legal sources.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Vinpearl Air’s fleet expansion goals are on par with local airlines’ plans to develop their fleets by 2020 as well as the local aviation sector’s master plan for 2030.

Based in Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vinpearl Air plans to park its two planes overnight at the airport during its first year of operations. Other planes will be parked overnight at Cam Ranh, Cat Bi, Danang and Van Don airports.

However, the airline must take into account a plan for overnight plane parking for the years after 2020 when there will be no vacant parking slots left at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports, noted the transport ministry.