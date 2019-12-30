|
|Vietnam’s economy valued at over US$262 billion this year
|
|Monday, Dec 30, 2019,19:53 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Vietnam, Pakistan to further cooperation in military officer training
- Trump says he'll meet with Xi at the G20 this month in Japan before hitting China with $325 billion in new tariffs
- Football for Friendship 2018 kick-starts in Vietnam
- Royals now valued at more than $1 billion, according to Forbes
- Yanks Most Valuable in MLB at $4 billion, Forbes Estimates
- Report: Carolina Panthers could sell for as much as $2.8 billion
- Value of Eagles keeps rising
- Fifty years since the Socceroos triumphed in war-torn Vietnam
- Vietnam placed above Thailand in Asian Cup 2019 seed pots
- Play explores truth behind Jane Fonda's Vietnam photo