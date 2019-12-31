Vietnam’s 2019 outbound investment exceeds US$500 million

The Saigon Times Daily

Workers care for rubber trees owned by Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group in Laos. Vietnam’s outbound investment amounted to US$508 million in 2019 – PHOTO: DAN TRI

HCMC – Vietnamese enterprises have bolstered their outbound investment this year, with total registered capital of over US$508 million, according to the Foreign Investment Agency, under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Specifically, more than 164 new overseas investment projects were licensed, with total registered capital of US$403.15 million, while 29 operational investment projects increased their outbound capital by US$105 million, Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper reported.

The wholesale and retail sector took the lead in terms of offshore investment, with total capital of US$121.6 million, accounting for 23.9%, followed by the agro-forestry-fishery sector, with US$86.1 million. Standing in third place was the science and technology sector, whose total outbound investment was estimated at US$70.1 million.

Local enterprises invested in 32 countries and territories in 2019, with the largest investment going to Australia, at US$154.6 million, accounting for 30.4% of Vietnam’s total overseas investment.

The United States came in second with US$93.4 million, poured into 26 projects.