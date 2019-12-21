Vietnamese goods on show at fair in Bắc Ninh

The fair, the second of its kind in the province, features around 400 pavilions run by businesses from northern provinces.
Nguyễn Tiến Nhường, standing vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Bắc Ninh’s economy had developed in terms of scale, value, production and quality.
However, domestic goods faced fierce competition from imports as a result of international economic integration, while a number of consumers still favouring imported goods over their locally-made counterparts, he said.
The campaign “Vietnamese give priority to Vietnamese goods” was important to stimulating patriotism and national pride to boost consumption of domestic goods.
The fair also provides good opportunities for businesses to promote their goods and services and seek partners in not only Bắc Ninh but also other localities in the northern region.
The event is helping to introduce the potential and production and business capacity of local businesses, creating momentum for them in regional and international economic integration.
The fair will wrap up next Tuesday. — VNS
