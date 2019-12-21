VietMaz

Vietnamese goods on show at fair in Bắc Ninh

Visitors check handicraft products at the fair. VNA/VNS Photo Văn Nhiều

 

 
BẮC NINH — A fair showcasing Vietnamese goods is talking place in the northern province of Bắc Ninh as part of a programme to encourage the consumption of domestically-made products.

The fair, the second of its kind in the province, features around 400 pavilions run by businesses from northern provinces.
 
On display are agricultural products and services, products from craft villages in Bắc Ninh and adjacent provinces in the Red River Delta, consumer goods and textiles and garments. 

Nguyễn Tiến Nhường, standing vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Bắc Ninh’s economy had developed in terms of scale, value, production and quality.

 
Many local had become competitive in both domestic and foreign markets, such as garments, electronic goods, bronze products and Đông Hồ folk paintings.

However, domestic goods faced fierce competition from imports as a result of international economic integration, while a number of consumers still favouring imported goods over their locally-made counterparts, he said.

The campaign “Vietnamese give priority to Vietnamese goods” was important to stimulating patriotism and national pride to boost consumption of domestic goods.

The fair also provides good opportunities for businesses to promote their goods and services and seek partners in not only Bắc Ninh but also other localities in the northern region.

The event is helping to introduce the potential and production and business capacity of local businesses, creating momentum for them in regional and international economic integration.

The fair will wrap up next Tuesday. — VNS

 