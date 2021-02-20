Vietnam Economy Vietnam to see trade surplus for fourth straight year The Saigon Times Daily Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019,16:29 (GMT+7) Vietnam to see trade surplus for fourth straight yearThe Saigon Times Daily A container vessel docks at Cat Lai Port in HCMC’s District 2. Vietnam is expected to obtain a trade surplus for the fourth consecutive year – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Vietnam posted a trade surplus of over US$9.1 billion between January and November, compared with the year-ago figure of US$7.58 billion. Given the current pace, 2019 will mark the fourth straight year of a trade surplus. Data revealed that only 20 export items gained annual revenues of over US$1 billion each in 2010. However, the number of such items rose to 23 in 2015 and 31 in 2019. Such items include not only industrial goods, but also agricultural and aquatic products. During the 11-month period, Vietnam saw its exports grow strongly. Apart from the U.S. as the biggest buyer, Vietnam’s outbound shipments to the European Union reached US$38 billion, followed by China at US$37.4 billion, and the Association of Southeast Asian nations at US$23.4 billion. Exports to Japan fetched US$18.6 billion, and South Korea US$18.4 billion. The foreign direct investment sector… Read full this story

