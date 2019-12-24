The academy’s task performance has increasingly promoted the academy’s tradition of “Loyalty, enthusiasm, solidarity, and creativeness” while building its image in the eye of domestic units and foreign partners. Marking the Academy’s 40th founding anniversary, the People’s Army Newspaper would like to present a number of images of the academy in recent time to readers.
Instructors and trainees of the 62nd training course on national defense and security visiting the academy’s hall of fame in September 2016
Officers of the Laos People’s Army visiting the academy in May 2015
Trainees of the 8th training course for staff officers paying a field trip to Hai Duong province
The academy’s representatives present a gratitude house to Pham Thi Loc, a policy beneficiary in Dong Luong commune, Cam Khe district, Phu Tho province.
Translated by Trung Thanh
- Vigen Chaldranyan quits as Chairman of Armenian National Film Academy
- Ex-NSA contractor pleads guilty to stealing national defense info
- Ursula von der Leyen: 'We are building a European Defense Union', MICHALIS TSIKALAS
- Defense cooperation with allies at 'excellent level,' minister says
- Turkey defense industry eyes full national development
- National Corps rally, demand arrest of alleged corruption suspects (PHOTOS)
- National Corps rally, demand arrest of corruption suspects (PHOTOS)
- Greece making effort to de-escalate tension from 'dangerous' Turkish violations, defense minister says
- Turkey to produce new indigenous defense systems
- Azerbaijani Defense Minister attends UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference