The academy’s task performance has increasingly promoted the academy’s tradition of “Loyalty, enthusiasm, solidarity, and creativeness” while building its image in the eye of domestic units and foreign partners. Marking the Academy’s 40th founding anniversary, the People’s Army Newspaper would like to present a number of images of the academy in recent time to readers.

Instructors and trainees of the 62nd training course on national defense and security visiting the academy’s hall of fame in September 2016

Officers of the Laos People’s Army visiting the academy in May 2015

Trainees of the 8th training course for staff officers paying a field trip to Hai Duong province

The academy’s representatives present a gratitude house to Pham Thi Loc, a policy beneficiary in Dong Luong commune, Cam Khe district, Phu Tho province.

Translated by Trung Thanh