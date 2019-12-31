|
|Vietnam records US$500 billion in imports, exports
|
|Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019,13:10 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Illumina reports 12% increase in earnings, record $1 billion in orders
- Curaleaf in record $1 billion deal for cannabis oil company
- Reports: Facebook settles with FTC for record $5 billion
- Facebook pays record $5 billion to settle US privacy claims
- Iowa has billions in exports hinging on USMCA trade approval
- Electric Car Market Opportunities To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis
- Cannabis Market in Global Imports, Exports, Production and Consumption Trends Industry Overview Report
- Mother's Day spending predicted to hit record $25 billion
- Facebook to pay record $5 billion fine over privacy violations
- A family tradition for some, taking ice-out records grows in importance in warming climate