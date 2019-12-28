During a meeting, the delegation exchanged with and provided consultancy for its Lao counterpart in drafting decrees on the management of national reserves.

The two sides agreed to maintain and promote their cooperation in conducting assigned tasks.

Two sides at the signing ceremony for their coming coordination

Lao Deputy-Minister of Finance Thipphakone Chanthavongsa received the Vietnam delegation and highly valued the outcomes of the delegation’s visit to Laos.

For his part, Mr. Thoi briefed the host on the GDNR’s position, functions, and outstanding records over its 60 years of establishment and development.

Also during the visit, the delegation assisted its Lao counterparts in preserving 1,000 tons of rice in Naxaythong district, Vientiane.

The positive results that the delegation achieved during the visit have contributed to strengthening the effective cooperation between the two countries’ reserves agencies in particular as well as cementing the traditional friendship, solidarity and the comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in general.

Translated by Hoang Nam