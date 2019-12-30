Vietnam-Japan cultural festival opens in HCMC

The Saigon Times Daily

Visitors learn the art of origami at the festival – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – A festival showcasing the cultural identities of Vietnam and Japan was held at The Garden Mall in HCMC on December 29, attracting thousands of visitors.

The event was jointly organized by the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association in HCMC, Ao Dai Museum, and Vietmark company, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

Visitors were able to join many exciting activities that highlight the Vietnamese and Japanese culture such as chado, origami, martial arts, ao dai show, and calligraphy.

Addressing the opening ceremony, chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association in HCMC Nguyen Cong Tanh said the association’s diverse cultural programs, including this Vietnam-Japan festival, have contributed to bettering the mutual understanding between Vietnamese and Japanese peoples and strengthening the relationships between the two countries.

Japanese Consul General in HCMC Kawaue Junichi spoke highly of the association’s efforts in organizing the cultural festival and expected the event will continue next year.