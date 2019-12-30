|
|Vietnam-Japan cultural festival opens in HCMC
|
|Monday, Dec 30, 2019,16:43 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Photo exhibition highlights Vietnam-Japan friendship
- In Japan, Family Mart Opening Fitness Gyms
- Vietnam, Japan IT firms set up BPO JV
- National Museum of Computing's Easter Bytes festival opens on April 1 in the UK
- Japan's "Naked Festival" Is a Sea of Man Butt
- Japan's 2017 Nismo Festival Was Every Gran Turismo Dream Come True
- I went cashless at a music festival
- CNET's summer of festivals is just getting started
- Japan's Halloween Car Party Is Out Of This World
- Lego makes Japan its next Legoland destination