Vietnam, India commemorate 60th anniversary of banyan tree in Hanoi

The Saigon Times Daily

Ambassador of India to Vietnam Pranay Verma speaks at the ceremony – PHOTO: COURTESY OF EMBASSY OF INDIA IN VIETNAM

HCMC – The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the Embassy of India in Vietnam early this week celebrated the 60th anniversary of the planting of the banyan tree at Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi.

Sixty years ago, during his state visit to Vietnam, President of India Rajendra Prasad and President Ho Chi Minh planted at the pagoda a sapling of the Bodhi Tree under which Lord Buddha attained enlightenment in Bodh Gaya 2,600 years ago.

Addressing the event, Ambassador of India to Vietnam Pranay Verma recalled the significant contributions of Buddhism to the cultural cooperation between India and Vietnam, as well as to the global peace and prosperity. He also spoke highly of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s contributions to the relationships between the two countries.

“We are standing under the tree, which is a symbol of the long lasting cultural connection between Vietnam and India. I’m very happy when seeing the banyan tree at Tran Quoc Pagoda is well taken care of. I hope the relationships between our countries will be as strong and green as the tree,” he said.