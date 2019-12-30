At the reception. (Photo: VNA)

At the reception, Deputy PM and FM Minh spoke highly of the outcomes of the 11th session of the China-Vietnam People’s Forum, affirming that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach much importance to reinforce and foster the traditional friendship with the Chinese Party, State and people. Also, the host urged the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) to closely work with the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the China Public Diplomacy Association to organize activities in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-China diplomatic ties and other exchange programs, including the China-Vietnam People’s Forum in the time to come. He stressed that these activities would contribute to reinforcing the traditional friendship, fostering cooperation between the two countries while addressing differences and maintaining peace and stability at sea.

For his part, Vice President of the China Public Diplomacy Association Hu Zhengyue affirmed that the Chinese agency will collaborate with the VUFO to organize exchange programs in the time ahead, contributing to strengthening the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Translated by Song Anh