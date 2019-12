Vietjet launches services to Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong

The Saigon Times Daily

Vietjet Vice President Do Xuan Quang welcomes one of the first passengers on an inaugural flight of Vietjet. Vietjet has launched three new air services connecting the central coastal city of Danang to Taipei in Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong – PHOTO: VIETJET

HCMC – Vietjet has launched three new air services connecting the central coastal city of Danang to Taipei in Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The Danang-Taipei route entered service on December 19, with the use of modern A320/A321 aircraft.

The flights depart from Danang City at 10:50 a.m. and arrive in Taipei at 2:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the return flight takes off from Taipei at 3:30 p.m. and lands in Danang at 5:30 p.m. (all in local times).

The low-cost carrier is operating nine routes linking Vietnam and Taiwan, the most connections offered among all its local competitors.

Vietjet launched the Danang-Singapore service on December 20, which operates return flights daily, with flying time of two hours and 40 minutes per leg. The flight departs from Danang City at 12:20 p.m. and arrives in Singapore at 3:55 p.m., while the return flight takes off from Singapore at 10:55 a.m. and lands in Danang at 12:30 p.m.

The airline offers three routes connecting Vietnam and Singapore (Hanoi/HCMC/Danang-Singapore), with four daily flights.

The Danang-Hong Kong route started operating on December 21, with flying time of one hour and 45 minutes per leg. The flight departs from Danang at 12:45 p.m. and takes off from Hong Kong at 5:20 p.m.

The launch of the Danang-Taipei, Danang-Singapore and Danang-Hong Kong routes is expected to offer domestic tourists and foreign visitors opportunities to easily travel to Danang City and the central region. The rollout of these routes will also assist the economic growth of the region.

Vietjet has 12 domestic and international routes from Danang.