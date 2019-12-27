|At the exhibition. Photo: VNA
With the participation of more than 30 units, the exhibition showcased valuable documents and photos of the Vietnam People’s Army’s tradition and the establishment and development of military units in the cause of renewal and national development.
The six-day exhibition left a good impression on ethnic minority people in Thai Nguyen province and achieved positive political, economic and educational outcomes.
In the fair, more than 150 units and enterprises showcased their products at nearly 300 booths.
The organizing panel cooperated with Thai Nguyen province to hand over ten gratitude houses, worth VND 80 million each, to policy families; provided free health check-ups, health counseling and medicines to 498 people; and presented 30 gifts worth VND 65 million to needy individuals in the province.
On the occasion, the Defense Minister and Director of the VPA’s General Department of Politics presented certificates of merit to units and enterprises with their outstanding achievements in organizing and participating in Viet Bac Exhibition and Fair 2019.
Translated by Lam Anh
