At the meeting, leaders of Military Region 1 informed Vice President Thinh about their achievements in implementing military-defense tasks in 2019 and major set missions for 2020.
|Photo: baoquankhu1.vn
Accordingly, the Party Committee and chain-of-command of Military Region 1 seriously embraced resolutions and instructions from higher levels, paid due attention to strengthening strong defensive areas; built politically, ideologically, organizationally, and morally strong armed forces; and improved quality of training and combat readiness posture.
Having hailed its task performance, Vice President Thinh requested Military Region 1 to further promote its troops’ political stance and competence while fulfilling all missions targeted in 2020, especially in holding Party congresses at all levels.
Furthermore, the region was asked to realize the campaign of learning and following President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example, promote emulation movements, maintain a combat readiness posture, and join hands with local forces to ensure social order and security in localities where the region’s subordinate units are stationed.
Translated by Van Hieu
