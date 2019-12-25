Vexere raises funds from Asian investors for expansion

By Minh Chi

Co-founders of Vexere JSC (L-R), Dao Viet Thang, Tran Nguyen Le Van and Luong Ngoc Long, pose for a photo. The tech startup has received funding from three Asian investors – PHOTO: VEXERE JSC

HCMC – Vexere JSC, a local tech startup that operates an online bus ticketing platform in Vietnam, announced that it has received new funding from three Asian investors, Woowa Brothers and NCore Ventures from South Korea, and Southeast Asia-focused Access Ventures.

The new funding also came from an unknown investor.

The successful fundraising will enable Vexere to speed up its market expansion plan. The specific amount of the funding was not revealed, as it is a confidential issue among involved parties, but the local startup said the investment would be used for technology and infrastructure investment.

Vexere will focus on developing mobile products for passengers, transport operators and drivers to improve the quality of their service.

Also, with the collaboration from major ecommerce platforms and e-wallets, such as MoMo, ZaloPay, and VNPay, Vexere officials expect to see stronger growth in the near future.

Apart from investors during this fundraising round, Vexere had earlier attracted funding from Japanese venture capital firm CyberAgent Capital, Pix Vine Capital, Spiral Ventures and BonAngels.

Established in 2013, Vexere helps passengers book coach tickets online on the website https://vexere.com and Vexere app, offers its Bus Management System to transport operators and Agent Management System to ticket agents.