VCB, BID drive market up

The Saigon Times Daily

Investors chat in front of an electronic board displaying share prices. The VN-Index gained for the third straight session on December 23 – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – Bank stocks experienced a bullish trading session today, December 23, with VCB and BID rising to record highs, allowing the benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange to rise for the third consecutive session.

The main index closed up 3.02 points, or 0.32%, against last Friday at 959.43, although the number of losing stocks was still higher than that of decliners at 162 to 141. Trading volume on the HCMC bourse rose 8.5% at 241.5 million shares but value slid 10.8% at around VND4.7 trillion.

Among bank stocks, VCB climbed 2.9% at VND90,900 while BID jumped 4.7% at VND44,750, buoyed by strong foreign net selling. Other lenders such as TCB, CTG and STB increased on high liquidity as well.

On a negative note, dairy firm VNM and consumer goods producer MSN prevented the VN-Index from beating the resistance level of 960 points.

VNM closed the session at the intraday low of VND118,000, down 1.7% against the previous session, while MSN slumped 6.2% at VND51,600. Since November 8, MSN has tumbled by nearly 33%.

Foreign investors net bought around VND66 billion of BID and VCB shares, but they net sold VND30.3 billion of shares of property group VIC. Overall, they net bought nearly VND40 billion of shares on the southern market.

According to Viet Capital Securities Company, MSCI announced that it will reclassify the MSCI Kuwait Indexes to Emerging Market status as part of its May 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review. This is positive news for Vietnam as Kuwait has the biggest weight in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index (28%).

“With Kuwait being upgraded to Emerging Market, Vietnam will become the largest market in the Frontier 100 Index. We estimate that Vietnam’s weight could increase from 11.7% to at least 17% or even up to 30%. In particular, the passive fund iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF can invest an additional US$25-65 million in Vietnam. The potential of active funds is even greater as at least US$3 billion is currently tracking in the MSCI Frontier Market Index,” it said in a report.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index fell 0.07 point, or 0.07%, from the session earlier at 102.35. Among the top 10 stocks by market capitalization, lender ACB was the only gainer with a 0.4% rise, while two others moved flat and the remaining stocks lost ground.