Vaccination coverage in HCM City reaches 95 per cent

A child receives a vaccination at a health centre in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Phương Vy

HCM CITY — The percentage of fully vaccinated children covered under the expanded national vaccination programme in HCM City has reached 95.2 per cent so far this year, according to the Centre for Disease Control in HCM City.

In HCM City, a total of 113,000 children must be vaccinated under the national vaccination programme.

District 8 recorded the lowest vaccination coverage at 86.1 per cent, followed by other districts such as Tân Bình, Bình Thạnh, Phú Nhuận, 10, 11, and 12.

These districts are unlikely to meet the target of vaccination coverage this year, according to Lê Hồng Nga, head of the centre’s infectious diseases department.

Some parents failed to have their children fully vaccinated due to a lack of information or their children’s illness, Nga said at a meeting last week in HCM City.

“Every child in HCM City must receive vaccinations as scheduled,” said Nguyễn Hữu Hưng, deputy director of the city’s Department of Health.

Hưng ordered health facilities in districts to provide parents adequate information on the vaccination programme and schedule.

A total of 495 health facilities in HCM City offer vaccination services, including 104 private facilities. — VNS