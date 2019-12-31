At the signing ceremony

Accordingly, eight hospitals of Quang Nam province in Phu Ninh, Que Son, Hiep Duc, Tien Phuoc, Nam Tra My, Bac Tra My, Phuoc Son and Nong Son districts will be provided with medical equipment.

Since 2011, ExxonMobil has funded half a million USD for two programs of VinaCapital, namely “Critical Response” and “Survive to Thrive”, supporting more than 1 million children in Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai.

Since beginning this May, ExxonMobil has contributed USD 30,000 to the organization “Operation Smile Vietnam”, providing health checkups and surgeries for children with harelip and cleft palate.

In addition, the package also provides dental care for approximately 1,500 primary school students in Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces.

Translated by Song Anh