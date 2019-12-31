Accordingly, eight hospitals of Quang Nam province in Phu Ninh, Que Son, Hiep Duc, Tien Phuoc, Nam Tra My, Bac Tra My, Phuoc Son and Nong Son districts will be provided with medical equipment.
Since 2011, ExxonMobil has funded half a million USD for two programs of VinaCapital, namely “Critical Response” and “Survive to Thrive”, supporting more than 1 million children in Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai.
Since beginning this May, ExxonMobil has contributed USD 30,000 to the organization “Operation Smile Vietnam”, providing health checkups and surgeries for children with harelip and cleft palate.
In addition, the package also provides dental care for approximately 1,500 primary school students in Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces.
Translated by Song Anh
- India gets funding for 17 women, children healthcare projects
- Visa launches USD 100 mln program to support European FinTech companies
- Where is price transparency in healthcare?: Mark Galvin (Opinion)
- Akron Children's Hospital's new Addiction Services Program to focus on prevention
- Federal judge orders reunification of parents and children, end to most family separations at border
- UPDATE: First lady visits migrant children at Texas detention center
- State of Arkansas Goes Live with Smart Card WIC Pilot Program
- U.S. Department of Education Announces 2018 Native American and Alaska Native Children in School Program Grant Competition
- Romanian companies can obtain at least USD 50,000 to do business in the US through the Smart Start USA programme
- 3D Printing Healthcare: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 To 2023