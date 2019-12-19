Unquenchable thirst

By Son Nguyen

The water resource landscape has changed for the worse, not simply because of the El Nino phenomenon that has led to lower rainfall this year, not simply because of the looming drought across the country, or the scarcity of water in reservoirs. For an economy highly dependent on water resources in several vital sectors, from farming to hydropower, the thirst looks increasingly unquenchable in the next dry season and the coming years. The scary vision requires radical changes, right from now on.

Numerous complaints have surfaced in the past few weeks, from hydropower operators to farmers, and from policy-makers to researchers. It is feared that the scarcity of freshwater might amount to a natural disaster, and as covered in local media, short-term solutions might not be the right remedy.

The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) has for weeks lamented the seriously-dwindling water flow to reservoirs that will trigger a severe shortage of power for the economy. All hydropower plants across the country, according to EVN, are operating perfunctorily, with many having come to a dead halt.

The water flow to reservoirs in the northern upland region, including Hoa Binh, Son La, Lai Chau and Thac Ba, has ebbed sharply, says Ngo Son Hai, EVN’s deputy general director. The water volume flown into such reservoirs so far this year has been equal to only 51% of the average level in the past few years.

Given the water shortage, EVN has proposed that the Ministry of Agriculture announce the emergency of drought, and that downstream farming areas operate water pumps to take water from the Red River instead of waiting for water discharged from hydropower dams, according to baodautu.vn.

Nguyen Dinh Thuy, an engineer at Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant, says in Lao Dong the water mark at the dam now is 14.54 meters lower than normal, or a fall of 2.1 billion cubic meters compared to the same time last year. “I’ve never seen the water level in the reservoir that low in the past 20 years,” he is quoted as saying. Currently, Hoa Binh Reservoir is discharging no less than 400 cubic meters of water per second to provide crude water for Song Da Water Supply Plant, but this activity may also be threatened within the next few months if the drought does not abate.

EVN estimates that it will have to mobilize some 7.9 billion kWh of power from diesel-fueled power stations in the coming months, and the final volume may rise to 16.7 billion kWh in the worst-case scenario if the drought persists, according to Vu Xuan Khu, deputy director of the National Load Dispatch Center.

In the central region, the picture of hydropower plants is also somber.

Most hydropower plants in the central region have faced a severe water shortage, according to Tuoi Tre. Song Bung 4 and A Vuong hydropower plants in Quang Nam Province have almost stopped operations due to low water. Le Dinh Ban, director of Song Bung, says in Tuoi Tre the power plant sometimes runs at 30% capacity to supply water for farms downstream and sometimes are inactive, while Nguyen Van Lan, deputy director of Song Tranh Hydropower Plant, says in the paper that the plan is operating at only 20% capacity due to the same problem.

Danang City government in a recent document to the local hydropower plants urges them to preserve water for farming and the people’s livelihood instead of power generation, Tuoi Tre reports.

In the Mekong Delta, salinity intrusion is now menacing farming and the people’s livelihood.

The agriculture ministry at a conference between the Prime Minister and leaders of the Mekong Delta in September warned that drought would come early and salinity intrusion would be more severe, according to Vnexpress.net. According to the ministry, saline water may reach between 35 and 110 kilometers inland in the dry season, or deeper intrusion than in the historic drought in the dry season of 2015-16. Three months after the warning, farmers in the Mekong Delta have begun feeling the pinch.

Tens of thousands of farmers in the delta’s Ben Tre and Tien Giang provinces are grappling with water shortage threatening their flower gardens as the saline content is high, unsuitable for watering let alone drinking. The provincial government of Tien Giang has just convened an emergency meeting to look for measures to save 60,000 hectares of paddy, 80,000 hectares of orchards, and 10,000 hectares of other crops, according to the news site Vnexpress.net.

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of agriculture, says in Tuoi Tre that saline water has now made its way 40-50km inland in certain localities in the Mekong Delta, and may creep deeper up to 100km next month.

The thirst in the Mekong Delta, according to thiennhien.net, is mainly due to the dwindling water flow upstream, especially the water level in Tonle Sap Lake in Cambodia and the water level on the Mekong River at Kratie in the neighboring country. As of the end of November, the water hold in Tonle Sap Lake was measured at 14 billion cubic meters, or a shortage of 22 cubic meters compared to the average in previous years, while the water level on the Mekong River at Kratie has fallen to the record low, says the news site.

Apart from the El Nino effects, the development of multiple hydropower dams upstream has reduced the water flow in times of drought, and this situation will adversely impacted the hydro-meteorological conditions in the Mekong Delta for long years, if not for good.

Le Anh Tuan, deputy director of the Climate Change Research Institute, says in Dai Doan Ket that riparian countries “should resort to diplomatic, legal and economic measures to ask the countries upstream to alter their approaches, considering the Mekong River as the common resource for the entire region.”

However, given climate change, the water resource landscape has been altered, requiring radical changes to farming practices in Vietnam as well as other water-reliant sectors. “Water shortage will certainly affect agriculture, fish farming, and the people’s livelihood, and will also change the ecological system,” Tuan of the Climate Change Research Institute remarks in Dai Doan Ket, adding it is time to switch from rice farming to other crops and fisheries that require less water.

As stated early on, changes to the water resources are feared to be permanent due to many factors, including climate change and upstream damming. Such a scenario requires changes to several sectors of the national economy, first and foremost farming and hydropower; otherwise the thirst will be unquenchable.

At the National Dialogue on Drought to cope with the disasters of drought and salinity intrusion organized in Can Tho City on December 10, a stern warning on adverse changes rang loudly. The Southern Institute for Water Resource and Irrigation said that in the future, “most years will only have minor flooding at 99% of certainty, and the salinity intrusion will permanently change its course, coming one or two months earlier than usual.”