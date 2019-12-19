TTB chairman among Top 10 Vietnam Red Star Awards 2019

TTB chairman Phung Van Bo was named among Top 10 Vietnam Red Star Awards 2019

This year’s ceremony also marked the 20-year foundation anniversary of the prestigious awards.

The Vietnam Red Star Awards aims to commend outstanding individuals who are young entrepreneurs having made remarkable contributions to social and business development.

Founded two decades ago by chairman Phung Van Bo and colleagues, TTB Group currently reports VND458 billion ($19.9 million) in charter capital and nearly 500 labourers, and is operating in diverse business fields.

TTB is known as one of the top real estate developers in the northern region, particularly in Thai Nguyen and Bac Giang province.

The company’s eminent projects that have been deployed are TBCO, TBCO1 residential blocks in Hoang Van Thu ward, Thai Nguyen city; TBCO3-TBCO Riderside in Quang Vinh ward, Thai Nguyen city with a scale of nearly 2,000 apartments over 13 hectares; and Green City project in Bac Giang province over 1.6ha that features four 21-storey towers with more than 1,500 apartments.

In the words of TTB chairman Phung Van Bo, until present, the total investment value of TTB’s real estate projects has surpassed VND4 trillion ($174 million). According to its development strategy, TTB will continue to invest in the medium-range housing segment to meet the ever-increasing demand of people, striving to establish housing chains and mixed-used developments in the northeastern region.

This year, winning young entrepreneurs represent Vietnam’s dynamic intellects and are model young entrepreneurs during the times of Vietnam’s international economic integration.

The Top 100 young entrepreneurs had generated VND109 trillion ($4.74 billion) in revenue in 2018 and reaped profits of nearly VND7 trillion ($304.35 million).

The revenue of the Top 10 Red Star Awards winners came to VND55 trillion ($2.4 billion) in 2019, with profits touching VND3.572 trillion ($155.3 million), with budget payments amounting to VND2.427 trillion ($105.5 million), providing jobs to 36,000 labourers.