Trường’s goal is best of Thai League in 2019

HÀ NỘI — Lương Xuân Trường was playing in the Thai League for four months and scored just one goal, but what a goal it was.
The midfielder who used to play for V.League champions Hoàng Anh Gia Lai moved to Buriram United in on loan last February.
Trường’s only goal in United’s colours has been voted as the best of the year.
His stunning free kick against Nakhon Ratchasima was named Goal of the Season by the Thai League at an awards ceremony in Bangkok on Thursday.
His goal received 70.3 per cent of total vote.
After his spell in Thailand, he returned to his former club but suffered a knee injury and has been receiving treatment in South Korea. He is expected to be back fit and available for the national team’s 2020 World Cup qualifier in March. VNS
- Leroy Lita the latest player to join the Asian football revolution… in Thai League
- Monaco v Real Madrid, Liverpool v AC Milan… The ten best Champions League comebacks
- Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal serve best Premier League food while Manchester United lay a ‘poor, fifth category buffet’
- Tampa Bay’s best restaurants of 2019, as chosen by our readers
- Best of Phoenix 2019: DJ Pickster One
- Best of Phoenix 2019: Viri Hernandez of Poder in Action
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane and… Paul Pogba all make best Premier League signings XI for the 2016/17 season
- Philippe Coutinho, Dele Alli and Vincent Kompany: The best Premier League XI without spending £20m on a single player
- Olivier Giroud scorpion kick goal: Was it the best Premier League goal ever? Our reporters give their verdict
- Roma star Diego Perotti scores incredible Rabona goal in Europa League… but did he really mean it?