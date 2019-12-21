Trường’s goal is best of Thai League in 2019

Lương Xuân Trường celebrates his only goal in the Thai League which was named Goal of the Season. Photo of Buriram United

HÀ NỘI — Lương Xuân Trường was playing in the Thai League for four months and scored just one goal, but what a goal it was.

The midfielder who used to play for V.League champions Hoàng Anh Gia Lai moved to Buriram United in on loan last February.

Trường’s only goal in United’s colours has been voted as the best of the year.

His stunning free kick against Nakhon Ratchasima was named Goal of the Season by the Thai League at an awards ceremony in Bangkok on Thursday.

His goal received 70.3 per cent of total vote.

After his spell in Thailand, he returned to his former club but suffered a knee injury and has been receiving treatment in South Korea. He is expected to be back fit and available for the national team’s 2020 World Cup qualifier in March. VNS