Travel firms, shops forced to shutter over zero-dong tours

By Minh Duy

Foreign tourists travel on basket boats in Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced the closure of six businesses and withdrawal of licenses for five travel agencies offering cheap tour – PHOTO: MINH DUY

HCMC – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced the closure of six businesses and withdrawal of licenses for five travel agencies offering cheap tours. Twelve other businesses were fined for related violations, and 20 tourists have been deported, according to Minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien.

The ministry is stepping up efforts to manage cheap tours to protect customers’ rights and prevent tax losses.

Thien stressed that it is necessary for national and local tourism authorities to work together in adopting solutions similar to those applied in Thailand.

“We continue to ask the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to work with foreign authorities to produce solutions that can help avoid the negative effects of cheap tours,” Thien stated.

He added that his ministry had received a preliminary report on cooperation efforts with Guangxi Province, China. In addition, the ministry will work with other bodies on market management, taxation and banking to control illegal transactions by tour operators, tour guides and outlets.

A zero-dong tour, low-cost tour or cheap tour provides tour services at a price lower than the market price. It is sometimes only equivalent to the round-trip airfare. The tour operator earns a profit through high commissions or tips when bringing guests to sales outlets.

In some markets, foreign businesses have also set up a service circle that includes tours and shopping outlets, allowing these tours to thrive.

Cheap tours are found in many localities. The central province of Khanh Hoa, for instance, has repeatedly called for cooperation from the competent authorities to manage these tours, avoiding tax losses.

According to the Danang Tourism Department, up to 88% of Chinese tourists in the city have recently purchased cheap tours; for Korean tourists, the rate was some 21%.