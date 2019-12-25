Train, coach tickets for Tet sold out, air ticket sales slow

By Le Anh

Passengers disembark from a Vietnam Airlines aircraft. Airfares during the Tet holiday are always high, prompting many passengers to choose to fly to their homes after Tet – PHOTO: ANH QUAN

HCMC – Train and sleeper coach tickets for trips departing from HCMC to central and northern localities ahead of the Lunar New Year, or Tet holiday, are sold out. Meanwhile, high prices have slowed the sales of air tickets for the holiday, resulting in an ample supply.

As of December 23, popular transport operators at Mien Dong Coach Station in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District had sold out sleeper coach tickets for trips made between 24th and 29th of the twelfth lunar month — or from January 18 — from the city to central provinces.

According to Tran Quang Lam, director of the municipal Department of Transport, over 270,000 coach tickets for Tet were sold, including over 240,000 tickets for sleeper seats and some 34,000 others for coach seats.

More than 740,000 coach tickets remain available for sale, including over 425,000 sleeper tickets. Specifically, there are some 17,700 sleeper tickets for trips to the north and 117,000 available tickets for travel to the central and the Central Highlands.

Although the official announced that coach tickets remain sufficient, these tickets are chiefly for trips made on off-peak days before the 20th of the twelfth lunar month. Meanwhile, coach tickets for traveling during peak days were sold out.

Similarly, train tickets are only available for trips made during off-peak days.

Do Quang Van, director of Saigon Railway Transport JSC, said there are still some 18,500 tickets for train travelers departing from Saigon and Bien Hoa stations to central and northern provinces before Tet. However, these tickets are mainly for trips during off-peak period.

Even as train and coach tickets are becoming scarce, air ticket sales this year remain slow.

Data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) showed that the number of booked air tickets for domestic flights for the Tet holiday has only accounted for 40%-45% of the supply.

Nguyen Viet Ha, an air ticket agent in Binh Thanh District, attributed the slow ticket sales to high airfares. As a result, many passengers opted to fly after Tet, when airfares are more reasonable, she said.

Meanwhile, the CAAV forecast that the traveling demand on Tet may increase by 12% over the last holiday, and 22% compared with normal days, reaching 12 million passengers. The number of flights made during the upcoming Tet holiday could total 73,000.

At Tan Son Nhat International Airport, passengers traveling through the HCMC-based airport may rise 11% in volume, versus the year-ago period, to four million, with some 30,000 flights.