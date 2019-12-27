Top 10 events of Việt Nam in 2019 selected by VNA

Doosan Heavy Industries Việt Nam, based at Dung Quất Economic Zone in Quảng Ngãi Province, exported waste heat recovery equipment to Ruwais Refinery, helping the Abu Dhabi facility save on fuel and improve efficiency. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has selected the top 10 events that shaped the country in 2019:

1. Việt Nam among countries with highest GDP growth in region

In 2019, Việt Nam recorded a GDP growth rate of 7.02 per cent despite growing strategic competition in the region and the world.

This is the second straight year it has fulfilled all 12 targets set by the National Assembly, including a record trade surplus of US$9.94 billion, low budget overspending, and inflation under 3 per cent. This is also the fourth consecutive year inflation has been kept under 4 per cent. Notably, Việt Nam jumped 10 places in the World Economic Forum’s annual Global Competitiveness Report, becoming the most improved nation in the rankings.

2. Politburo issues first-ever regulation on power control

On September 23, the Politburo issued Regulation 205-QD/TW on the control of power in personnel work, which identifies acts of illegal lobbying for promotion, and covering up and abetting illegal lobbying for promotion. The regulation also specifies the responsibilities of relevant organisations and individuals, along with penalties for the covering up and abetting of such lobbying.

As preparations are being made for all-level Party congresses towards the 13th National Party Congress, the implementation of Regulation 205 will help select qualified personnel with sufficient capacity and reputation for the leadership apparatus in the coming tenure.

3. National public service portal debuts

On December 9, the national public service portal was officially launched and put into use, marking an important milestone in the implementation of an e-Government that centres on people and businesses.

By going to a single website (http://dichvucong.gov.vn) and using a single account, people and businesses can easily access all public service portals at ministerial and provincial levels to handle public services online, follow procedure settlement processes, assess settlements, and send feedback regardless of time or place.

4. Việt Nam elected non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council with 192 approval votes out of 193 UN members

On June 7, at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Việt Nam won the support of 192 out of the 193 UN members to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020 – 21 term. This result showed the international community’s trust and high evaluation of the country’s active, practical and responsible contributions to the UN in general, and the UN Security Council in particular.

The Vietnamese Government pledged to fulfill its roles as the council’s non-permanent member and as ASEAN Chair in 2020, thereby deserving the international community’s trust and further contributing to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.

5. Việt Nam’s sports delegation wins resounding success at SEA Games 30

Vietnamese U22 football players toss coach Park Hang-seo up in the air to celebrate Việt Nam’s first gold medal in Southeast Asian Games men’s football in the Philippines on December 10. — VNA/VNS Photo

With a record of 98 gold, 85 silver and 105 bronze medals, far beyond the target of at least 65 gold medals, Việt Nam ranked second at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) that took place in the Philippines from November 30 to December 11.

Particularly, in football, the men’s U22 team won the gold medal for the first time while the women’s national team obtained their sixth at the tournament.

6. Việt Nam fulfills role as host of summit between the United States, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)

Hà Nội was chosen as the venue for the second US-DPRK summit on February 27-28.

By ensuring the thoughtful and safe organisation of the event, Việt Nam demonstrated itself as a responsible nation helping to guide international relations and actively contributing to global and regional peace.

The country was once again recognised as a safe, impressive and hospitable destination that has sufficient conditions and experience to host big international events.

7. Vietnamese found dead in container truck in United Kingdom:\

On October 23, 39 people were found dead in a refrigerated container truck in Essex county, northeast of London, the United Kingdom.

Shortly after all the victims had been identified as Vietnamese, the Government directed competent agencies to take all appropriate citizen protection measures to bring them home.

The identification, citizen protection and transportation of the victims’ bodies and ashes were carried out in a humanitarian spirit and in line with international law, as well as the laws and customs of Việt Nam and the UK.

The Vietnamese Government strongly condemned people trafficking and illegally sending people abroad.

It called on countries in the region and around the world to press on with cooperation to resolutely prevent and eradicate this particularly dangerous crime to avoid similar incidents, and finalise investigations to prosecute those responsible in an open trial.

8. African swine fever spreads nationwide

On February 19, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development officially reported the first-ever appearance of African swine fever in Việt Nam.

This is a dangerous disease with no vaccine or treatment currently available. The whole political system has taken drastic actions to fight the epidemic.

By mid-December, nearly 6 million pigs weighing over 342,800 tonnes had been culled, accounting for about 9 per cent of total herds nationwide.

The epidemic has led to a pork shortage, pushing pork prices up in the final months of the year, ahead of the expected consumption spike during the New Year and Tết (lunar New Year) holidays.

9. Consecutive environmental incidents occur

People seen wearing masks with the air quality in Hà Nội at alarmingly unhealthy levels . — VNA/VNS Photo

A factory fire at the Rạng Đông Light Source and Vacuum Flask JSC in Thanh Xuân District, Hà Nội, released up to 27.2kg of mercury into the environment, triggering public concerns.

Waste dumping that polluted the Sông Đà Water Investment JSC resulted in a clean water crisis in many districts of Hà Nội lasting for days, affecting hundreds of thousands of citizens.

Serious air pollution in big cities like Hà Nội and HCM City has negatively impacted people’s health and living environment. Authorities failed to respond in a timely manner, thus affecting people’ lives.

10. Strict punishments for Party organisations, senior officials committing violations:

In 2019, disciplinary measures and criminal punishments have been considered and issued for many Party organisations and senior officials found guilty of committing violations, including a former deputy prime minister, former ministers, incumbent and former deputy ministers, vice secretaries of provincial Party Committees, chairpersons of provincial People’s Committees, incumbent and former secretaries of Party Committees, former executives of State-owned enterprises, Party units at ministries, and the standing boards of Party Committees of provinces and State-owned firms.

The strict handling of Party cadres and organisations that committed violations has continued to affirm the Party’s viewpoint that there are no “off-limits” zones in the fight against corruption and negative phenomena, while reflecting the resolve to ensure Party discipline, purify the apparatus, and regain and consolidate the people’s trust. — VNS