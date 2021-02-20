Nation Three indicted for roles in Hanoi first-grader’s death The Saigon Times Daily Friday, Dec 27, 2019,16:07 (GMT+7) Three indicted for roles in Hanoi first-grader’s deathThe Saigon Times Daily Driver Doan Quy Phien joins a police field investigation into the death of the six-year-old schoolboy for the second time on September 13 – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – A homeroom teacher, bus driver and conductor have been indicted in connection with the death of a male first-grader at Hanoi-based Gateway School. The boy was left unattended in a shuttle bus for some nine hours in August this year. The People’s Procuracy of Cau Giay District on Thursday issued the indictment, charging the 29-year-old teacher, Nguyen Thi Thuy, with gross negligence, under the 2015 Penal Code. Prosecutors also indicted the 53-year-old shuttle driver, Doan Quy Phien, and the 55-year-old bus conductor, Nguyen Bich Quy, on charges of involuntary manslaughter. The trio could face noncustodial sentences of up to three years or spend a maximum of five years behind bars. The indictment stated that at around 6 a.m. on August 6, Phien had picked up Quy in the 16-seater bus. They then picked up a total of 13 students to take them to school. Among the students… Read full this story

