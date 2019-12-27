The proud 11-year journey with Vietnamse consumers

2019 marks a milestone of LOTTE Mart in the Vietnamese market, as the retailer in its 11-year journey has not only provided customers with comprehensive shopping experiences but also created values for the community, affirming position. of No. 1 retailer in Asia.

Over 11 years with the mission to serve millions of consumers

11 years of operation: apart from contributing to the positive experience for millions of customers, LOTTE Mart has also been devoting to the development of the economy as well as human values in Vietnam.

14 supermarkets: Stretching across Vietnam, in Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Da Nang, Binh Duong, Phan Thiet, Hanoi, Vung Tau, Can Tho, Nha Trang.

20 million customers every year: After 11 years of operation, 14 LOTTE Mart supermarkets have become the destination for more than 20 million customers each year, standing for a smart choice for modern life.

Significant expansion and development from 2020

Since 2017, LOTTE Mart’s financial situation has improved significantly and the business has started generating profits.

It is expected that by 2023, the chain will increase to 40 supermarkets in Vietnam with the expected revenue to triple compared to the current situation.

In addition, LOTTE Mart’s strategy is to focus on improving perishable product quality to ensure all government standards are met. LOTTE Mart commits to clearly verify origin accuracy and certificates such as VietGAP, GlobalGAP. All products must go through strict quality control procedures from the input stage to the shelf, by periodic or random sampling, for quality assurance. LOTTE Mart has sent a written request to suppliers to implement and build a traceable roadmap with bar codes and QR codes to ensure the best source of products to consumers.

In order to improve the service quality and the customer experience at the point of purchase, LOTTE Mart focuses on promoting multi-channel sales method, enhancing online shopping to optimize convenience for customers. Home meal replacement segment (HRM, RTC, RTE, …) is LOTTE Mart’s next focus in 2020.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Ms. Tran Mai Huong, Head of Innovation Department, is proud to share: “Besides serving millions of customers and promoting economic development, the implementation of community responsibilities is also one of LOTTE Mart’s long-term missions such as clean water supply; agricultural product rescue activities to support farmers in times of sagging prices; charity program to visit and give Tet gifts to poor people nationwide; providing necessities for needy families suffering from floods and storms; funding Operation Smile; and supporting school constructions in Phu Quoc among others.

The most recent project is the Eco Green Chain “I act – you too?”. LOTTE Mart desires to spread awareness of environmental protection to consumers through specific activities such as reducing plastic bags, replacement of single-use plastic products with eco-friendly ones, and so on.

The journey with Vietnamese consumers

Being a pioneer of the international supermarket chain in the Vietnamese retail industry, LOTTE Mart has always embraced the customer-centric business strategy. The trust and love of customers is the motivation for LOTTE Mart to further devote and constantly improve to deliver the best experience for customers.

2016: Launch of Choice L private label to enhance domestic products present in the market.

2017: Launch of Speed L mobile application to cater to various shopping needs and maximize customer convenience.

2018: The emergence of Speed L convenience store to offer nutritional meal solutions that ensure both health and cost savings.

Since the establishment, LOTTE Mart has been honored to receive prestigious awards such as: Golden Dragon 2017; Top 3 most excellent retailers in 2017; Top 3 most popular brands in Vietnam 2017; Trusted family brands 2017; Top 100 best workplaces in Vietnam for 3 consecutive years 2015, 2016, 2017, …

LOTTE Vietnam Trade Center Joint Stock Company (LOTTE Mart Supermarket) is a subsidiary of LOTTE Group of South Korea. The company was established in Vietnam in 2008 with the introduction of LOTTE Mart District 7 (Ho Chi Minh City). The business is considered as one of the first international retailers entering Vietnam market and has successfully grown up to date. LOTTE Mart has developed 14 shopping centers and supermarkets, covering major cities across the country such as Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Vung Tau, Can Tho, Binh Thuan, Da Nang, Hanoi and Khanh Hoa.

Reach more:

Lotte Mart to join local CVS industry