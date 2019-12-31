THAO DIEN INVESTMENT PLOTS ROBUST GROWTH WITH ITS TRANSFORMATION TO MASTERISE GROUP

Thao Dien Investment has recently celebrated its 5th year anniversary with impressive milestones and projects, marking an outstanding journey that shapes the city’s urban landscape. 2019 also sees this leading property developer cements its position in the market by the expansion and transformation to Masterise Group – a private economic corporation in the real estate industry with bigger vision and more outstanding breakthroughs.

Expansion towards the leading real estate developer in Vietnam

Throughout the 5-year development journey, Thao Dien Investment consistently upholds its position as one of the leading property developers in the market, providing 10.000 homes in premium residential areas including Masteri Thao Dien, Masteri An Phu, Millenium, M-One Saigon South and M-One Gia Dinh.

As a pioneer in innovation of real estate development, Thao Dien Investment never settles for established values and always seeks for disruptive breakthroughs. The transformation to Masterise Group and the launch of Masterise Homes – a real estate developer to manage and develop all residential real estate brands of Masterise Group in the future, clearly demonstrates its commitment towards this vision.

Masteri An Phu located at the most desirable area of Thao Dien, District 2

The robust transformation sets the corner stones in Masterise Homes’ momentous odyssey to fulfill its mission of providing potential residents and homeowners with concrete solutions to everlasting and sustainable residential values while granting access to the most comprehensive real estate ecosystem on par with international standards.

“Customer Centricity” at the core

The property market in Vietnam is entering a new era whereas potential buyers and prospects are asking for more than just the basics of pricing and location. The demand for a world-class lifestyle and the need for a home to enjoy and experience every precious moment in life have increasingly putting pressure on real estate developers to constantly reinventing itself.

Masteri Homes always take care of every details for its houses

Inheriting the long-standing philosophy of “Customer Centricity” of Masterise Group, Masterise Homes continues to put customers at the core of its operations and services. With a deep understanding of customers’ needs and wants, the property developer continuously improves and innovates in both quality and services to introduce refined, state-of-art housing products that meet the demand of customers.

Masterise Homes is committed to leveraging the latest technological trends and transformation as an investment to bringing the best-in-class living experience and creating discerned values.

Furthermore, Masterise Homes cements the customers’ trust through rigid commitments in construction and unit delivery schedule. Masterise Homes follows strictly the system of service management, customer care service, security and landscape maintenance at an international standard, as well as holding community engagement and customer appreciation events such as The Master of Festivals and The Master of Symphony.

Strategic collaboration with world-class partners

Masterise Homes continues to strengthen its collaboration and partnership with industry leaders such as: the architecture firms of Tange Associates (Japan), Atkins (UK) and DWP (Thailand), project management consultancy and supervision of Artelia (France) and Mace (UK), the technical and infrastructure consultancy Aurecon (Australia), the management and operation provider Savills (UK), Techcombank, general contractor of design and construction Coteccons, Delta’s general contractor, to realise its commitment to developing state-of-art properties and providing the ultimate customer experience.

At the convergence of strategic partners’ expertise, long-term experience and competent capabilities at scale, both locally and internationally, Masterise Homes is the quality assurance for every home created and delivered to potential residents.

A prosperous future going hand in hand with community responsibility

In the journey ahead, Masterise Homes is committed to always listening and pushing the boundaries to continuously create and innovate living values, bringing the ultimate customer experience and building prosperous residential communities.

With respect, transparency and a practical mindset, Masterise Homes seeks to build long-standing values to communities, contributing to a sustainable and progressive society.