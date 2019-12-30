Thaco ships buses to Philippines

The Saigon Times Daily

Thaco buses are being loaded onto a ship for export to the Philippines. Thaco has exported 15 Vietnamese buses to the Philippines for the first time – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Truong Hai Auto Corporation, or Thaco, has exported 15 Vietnamese-made buses to the Philippines for the first time, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

Thaco on December 28 organized a handover ceremony for the buses at Chu Lai Port in Quang Nam Province.

The 15 buses were sold to Autodelta Company to serve the Philippine market. The two firms have signed an agreement to export 200 buses to the Philippines in 2020.

These buses were designed by the Thaco research and development center, with a localization rate of over 45%, meeting the Euro 5 emission standards.

Thaco Chairman Tran Ba Duong said that the firm had handed over two Thaco buses to the Philippines for a trial operation on May 16.

This is an important milestone marking the growth of the Vietnamese automobile sector and the expansion of Thaco at a time of the country’s growing integration into the global market, Duong said.

Besides this, on December 28, Thaco exported a batch of auto parts, including air-conditioning condensers, seat covers and gear knob covers, to South Korea and Japan.

Over the past few years, Thaco has shipped various parts and products for the mechanical engineering sector to countries such as South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Cambodia, Russia, Germany, Australia, Turkey and Kazakhstan, earning US$26 million from exports.

The firm’s 2019 export revenue is estimated at US$14.5 million. It targets earning US$21 million in export revenue in 2020.