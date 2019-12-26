Thaco exports 120 Kia passenger cars to Myanmar

The Saigon Times Daily

Kia Cerato passenger cars. Thaco exported 120 Kia Cerato Deluxe passenger cars to Myanmar on December 24 – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – Truong Hai Auto Corporation, or Thaco, shipped 120 Kia Cerato Deluxe passenger cars to Myanmar on December 24, which were manufactured at the Thaco Kia factory in the Thaco-Chu Lai Industrial Park in Quang Nam Province.

Super Seven Stars Motors Industry Co., Ltd (SSS), headquartered in Yangon City, is the firm’s import partner, which acts as the exclusive distributor of Kia passenger vehicles in Myanmar. Super Seven Stars is one of Myanmar’s leading automobile manufacturers and importers.

Accessories for Kia Cerato autos, such as bodies, seats, doors, audio video navigation equipment and air-conditioners, are produced locally at factories in the Quang Nam-based industrial park, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

The Kia Cerato Deluxe passenger auto is one of Kia brand’s best-selling auto models in the Vietnamese market.

The Kia Cerato passenger cars exported to Myanmar marked the start of the strategic cooperation between Thaco and South Korea’s Kia Motors, of which Thaco becomes Kia Motors’ manufacturing center in the Southeast Asian region, and exports completely-assembled cars and auto parts to the region.

With its localization rate of 40%, the Thaco Kia factory meets requirements related to the regional value content of products, thereby enjoying the import-export tariff of 0%, in line with the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.

As planned for 2020, Thaco will ship over 1,020 cars of all types to foreign countries, including Kia Cerato cars to Myanmar and Kia Sedona passenger minivans to Myanmar and Thailand.