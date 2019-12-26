|
|Thaco exports 120 Kia passenger cars to Myanmar
|
|Thursday, Dec 26, 2019,18:15 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- New passenger car market sees growth in July
- Imports of passenger cars into Ukraine in H1 estimated at almost US$1 bln
- New registrations of passenger cars in Q1 2018 down by 0.7 pct
- Armenia truck collides with passenger car in Georgia
- News.Az — Your Window to the Region3 killed and 4 injured in head-on collision between passenger car and truck in Azerbaijan
- Intensive is the traffic for passenger cars at the exit of Makaza border checkpoint
- Romania’s new car registrations rose 30 pct in Jan-May to almost 48,000 units
- Kia Stinger's a soothing grand tourer
- Kia reveals price and spec for refreshed Sportage SUV
- U.S. Starts Probe to Consider Tariffs on Car, Truck Imports